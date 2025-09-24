Sampat Aluminium's IPO opens today: What to know

Based in Gujarat, Sampat Aluminium makes aluminum wire rods and wires using both ingots and recycled scrap. Their products go into electricity distribution, transformers, construction, and telecom—basically powering a lot of what keeps daily life running.

Financials and demand details

Investors were all in: retail folks subscribed 161.9 times over, non-institutional investors went 295.9 times, and big institutions joined at 87 times.

Even before bidding closed on September 19, anchor investors had locked in for over 7 lakh shares.

For FY25 so far, revenue dipped to ₹133 crore (down from last year), but profits edged up to ₹6.93 crore with improved margins at 5.22%.