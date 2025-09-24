Sampat Aluminium's IPO opens today: What to know
Sampat Aluminium's IPO is making its debut on the BSE SME platform this Wednesday.
The company raised ₹30.53 crore, with shares priced between ₹114 and ₹120 each.
Demand was intense—the IPO was oversubscribed over 169 times.
What does the company do?
Based in Gujarat, Sampat Aluminium makes aluminum wire rods and wires using both ingots and recycled scrap.
Their products go into electricity distribution, transformers, construction, and telecom—basically powering a lot of what keeps daily life running.
Financials and demand details
Investors were all in: retail folks subscribed 161.9 times over, non-institutional investors went 295.9 times, and big institutions joined at 87 times.
Even before bidding closed on September 19, anchor investors had locked in for over 7 lakh shares.
For FY25 so far, revenue dipped to ₹133 crore (down from last year), but profits edged up to ₹6.93 crore with improved margins at 5.22%.