US tariff hike on diamonds, jewelry: India exporters seek help

Exporters are asking for more time to fulfill US orders

To cope, exporters are asking for more time to fulfill US orders (extending deadlines from 90 to 270 days) and permission for Special Economic Zones (SEZs) to sell within India without heavy duties.

They're also pushing for financial help like lower loan interest rates and export subsidies—especially vital for MSMEs, which make up most exporters.

The goal: protect jobs and keep businesses afloat in states like Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra hit hardest by these new tariffs.