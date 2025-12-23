Samsonite's Nashik plant is now the brand's biggest factory

How they got here (and what's next)

The Nashik plant doubled its output during a pre-COVID expansion, then ramped up again to hit seven lakh units by late 2024.

Right now, it's producing 5.5 lakh pieces monthly, with even bigger plans for the next year or so.

CEO Jai Krishan says business has bounced back strong after COVID, with growth beating industry averages.

Samsonite also wants to open more stores—especially in smaller towns—and boost online sales (which already make up 16% of revenue).