Samsonite's Nashik plant is now the brand's biggest factory
Samsonite recently made a big move—its Nashik plant in India is now its largest manufacturing hub worldwide.
After investing ₹250 crore, the factory currently produces about 5.5 lakh suitcases monthly, with a capacity of seven lakh, for brands like Samsonite, American Tourister, and Kamiliant, officially outpacing their old bases in Hungary and Belgium.
How they got here (and what's next)
The Nashik plant doubled its output during a pre-COVID expansion, then ramped up again to hit seven lakh units by late 2024.
Right now, it's producing 5.5 lakh pieces monthly, with even bigger plans for the next year or so.
CEO Jai Krishan says business has bounced back strong after COVID, with growth beating industry averages.
Samsonite also wants to open more stores—especially in smaller towns—and boost online sales (which already make up 16% of revenue).