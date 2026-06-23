Samsung, 1st to market, posts over $1 billion HBM4 sales
Business
Samsung just hit a big milestone: over $1 billion in sales from its new HBM4 memory chips, and that's only four months after starting mass production.
These chips are designed mainly for AI tech, and Samsung is the first to bring them to market, and the company expanded shipments quickly over the spring.
Experts expect $1.2B by June 2026
HBM4's quick success shows how much demand there is for hardware that keeps up with fast-growing AI needs.
Experts expect revenue to top $1.2 billion by June 2026 as more data centers upgrade their systems.
These chips are powering next-gen AI platforms like NVIDIA's Vera Rubin, helping handle tougher workloads and making Samsung a key player in the future of AI hardware.