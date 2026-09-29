Samsung and affiliates invest $1 billion in Helix Digital AI
Business
Samsung and its affiliates are investing $1 billion in Helix Digital, a US-based AI infrastructure company.
Half the money comes directly from Samsung Electronics, with the rest pitched in by other Samsung affiliates.
The goal? To help Helix accelerate the global rollout of AI data centers through Helix and support global AI infrastructure expansion.
Investment adds to Helix's $10 billion
This cash boost adds to Helix's already more than $10 billion of capital already committed to its strategy and will let it use cutting-edge technology from NVIDIA and Samsung (including energy storage) to power up their AI network.
For Samsung, it's all about collaboration among participating Samsung affiliates as they push forward in the global AI race.