Samsung and SK Hynix shares plunge amid global semiconductor selloff

There wasn't any bad news about Samsung or SK Hynix specifically. Instead, analysts say investors were cashing in after a long rally and getting cautious about high stock prices.

Reports of companies hedging against possible memory chip price drops also made people nervous.

Still, experts see this as just a short-term dip, not a sign that demand for AI chips is fading.

All eyes are now on TSMC's upcoming earnings to get a sense of where the chip market heads next.