Samsung announces 140 trillion won Chungcheong investment for displays semiconductors

Samsung investments fund expansion packaging batteries

Samsung Display is putting 67 trillion won into expanding its Asan and Cheonan sites, while Samsung Electronics is investing 56 trillion won for advanced chip packaging plants in Onyang and Cheonan.

Meanwhile, Samsung SDI will spend nine trillion won on next-generation battery research by 2040, and Samsung Electro-Mechanics is investing eight trillion won by 2040 into AI server chip materials and local talent.

Altogether, it's a major move to boost innovation, create jobs, and help South Korea stay competitive globally.