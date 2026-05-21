Samsung averts major strike after tentative wage deal

Samsung Electronics ' shares surged by as much as 6.5% in morning trade on Thursday. The spike came after the tech giant and its South Korean union reached a tentative pay deal, averting a potential strike. The planned 18-day strike by nearly 48,000 union members will now be suspended while the tentative agreement is put to a vote between May 22 and May 27.

Investor response KOSPI index rises on tentative deal The news of the tentative deal sent the benchmark KOSPI index up by 5.3% in today's trade. Ryu Young-ho, a senior analyst at NH Investment & Securities, said investors were relieved that the uncertainty surrounding a potential strike had eased. However, he also warned that Samsung might have to set aside provisions for higher labor costs, which could impact its operating profit.

Bonus distribution Stock bonuses to ease immediate financial burden Samsung's proposal to pay performance bonuses in company stock instead of cash was seen as a strategic move. Ryu said this could ease the immediate financial burden on the company. The two sides had previously disagreed over how to distribute performance bonuses between Samsung's highly profitable memory business and its loss-making logic chip businesses.

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Agreement specifics Tentative agreement details The tentative agreement includes the abolition of a 50% cap on bonuses, linking them to operating profits, and formalizing these changes in contracts. Samsung is also expected to set aside about 10.5% of "agreed business performance" for special bonuses for its chip division. These special bonuses will be paid in company stock over at least a decade, with targets for the chip division to achieve certain annual operating profits from 2026 onward.

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