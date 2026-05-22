Samsung averts strike with deal offering an average $338,000 bonus

Samsung Electronics has averted a planned 18-day strike by reaching a tentative agreement with labor unions. The deal, reached after government-mediated talks, will see semiconductor employees receive average bonuses of about 509 million won ($338,000). The agreement comes as Samsung's chip business thrives on the back of surging demand for artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

Bonus details Bonus pool linked to chip division's operating profit The provisional deal includes a new bonus pool for semiconductor employees, linked to the division's operating profit. Under the proposal, workers would get bonuses equal to 10.5% of the chip division's operating profit, paid in stock, plus an additional 1.5% in cash. This could theoretically allow employees to receive bonuses up to 12% of operating profit.

Scheme conditions Proposed bonus scheme hinges on chip division's operating profit The proposed bonus scheme is for a decade and hinges on the chip division meeting certain operating profit criteria. These include an annual operating profit of 200 trillion won or more between 2026 and 2028, and an annual operating profit of 100 trillion won or more until 2035. The deal comes as Samsung's semiconductor business benefits from increased demand linked to artificial intelligence technologies.

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