Samsung boosts chip investment to $63 billion after sellout
Samsung is going all-in on chips this year, bumping up its spending to a massive $63 billion after its high-end AI chips sold out through 2027.
The goal? Targeting market share from rivals like SK Hynix and Micron as the demand for AI tech keeps climbing.
But the excitement was dampened a bit. Samsung's stock dropped 5% because it held off on sharing details about payouts to shareholders.
Samsung doubles down on advanced memory
This investment boost lines up with a jump in profits from a severe shortage of storage for servers and smartphones, even though Samsung's chip earnings didn't quite hit expectations (unlike SK Hynix, which also announced huge payouts).
To catch up, Samsung is now doubling down on advanced memory tech, hoping it can close the gap with competitors and ride out the ups and downs of the global chip market.