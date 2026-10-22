Samsung boosts Exynos 2700 production over 10% with 2nm SF2P
Business
Samsung is boosting production of its Exynos 2700 chip by more than 10%, using its new-generation 2-nanometer technology (SF2P).
The goal? Power future Galaxy phones with in-house chips, so they don't have to rely as much on outside suppliers.
It's a big push to strengthen Samsung's position in the semiconductor world.
Samsung Electro-Mechanics lands NVIDIA AI deal
Meanwhile, Samsung Electro-Mechanics just landed a deal to supply key components for NVIDIA's AI processors, starting in 2026.
To keep up with demand, they're expanding factories in Sejong and Busan.
By 2028, production for NVIDIA is expected to account for a significant share of SEM's total substrate capacity, helping Samsung stay right at the heart of the AI tech race.