Samsung chip profits surge 49 times on AI memory demand

Samsung chip sales jump, shortages expected

Chip sales now make up over half of Samsung's total revenue, with a 69% jump year over year. But there's a catch: demand is so high that shortages are expected until at least 2027.

Samsung says it will more than triple its high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chip revenue this year and invest more to keep up.

The company is also locking in multiyear deals with clients to steady supply, though worker strikes and rising transport costs could still shake things up.