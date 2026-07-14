After SK Hynix, Samsung Electronics may get listed in US
What's the story
Samsung Electronics is reportedly in the early stages of considering a possible sale of American depositary receipts (ADRs). According to Bloomberg, the South Korean tech giant has had initial talks with lenders but has not yet decided to proceed. Samsung is monitoring the volatile memory chip shares as part of its decision making.
Listing hurdles
Complications in the process
If Samsung decides to go ahead with a US listing, the company's diverse business operations and ongoing labor disputes could complicate the process.
However, these discussions are still in their infancy and may not lead to an actual listing.
A spokesperson for Samsung had declined to comment on the matter.
Market impact
SK Hynix's US listing prompts Samsung to reconsider
Samsung had previously considered an ADR offering but decided against it.
However, the recent successful US listing of its rival SK Hynix Inc. has prompted Samsung to reconsider.
SK Hynix raised $26.5 billion in what is now the largest-ever US listing by a foreign company, reflecting strong investor interest in companies driving global artificial intelligence developments, despite concerns over high valuations along the AI supply chain.
Market outlook
Samsung shares surge nearly 120% this year
This year, Samsung's shares have surged nearly 120%, pushing its market capitalization above $1 trillion.
In comparison, SK Hynix has seen a 194% increase in its market cap to around $900 billion.
Despite preliminary results that appeared to top estimates last week, Samsung's shares fell sharply due to high expectations for earnings growth.
Production expansion
Massive investments in chipmaking and AI data centers
Both Samsung Group and SK Group recently announced plans to build two chipmaking plants each, costing 800 trillion won ($536 billion).
This is aimed at rapidly expanding production capacity to meet rising demand.
South Korea also unveiled a 550 trillion won investment from companies like Naver Corp. which will help build 8.4 gigawatts of AI data center capacity by 2029.