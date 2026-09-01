Samsung C&T, Kairos Power to build Google 50MW nuclear reactor
Business
Samsung C&T and Kairos Power are teaming up to build a 50-megawatt nuclear reactor for Google.
The project, announced Monday, is set to be ready by 2030, marking a big step as tech giants look for cleaner, more reliable energy sources to handle all that AI processing.
Samsung C&T $70 million, Kairos Power reactors
Samsung C&T will make a $70 million equity investment and provide in-kind engineering services, with the total package worth up to $100 million.
Google and Kairos Power teamed up back in 2024 on bigger reactors planned for 2035.
Meanwhile, Kairos Power is building two reactors in Oak Ridge, Tennessee; Hermes 1 is a low-power demonstrator, and Hermes 2 is a fluoride salt-cooled high-temperature reactor expected to begin operating in 2030.