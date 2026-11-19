At a recent conference in Singapore, Samsung made it clear it is not worried about talk of an "AI bubble" caused by highly leveraged neocloud companies.

Kim Yong-kwan, president and head of corporate management, strategy, and operation at Samsung's component business division, pointed out that these firms only make up about 8% of the market, so their ups and downs should not shake the whole AI industry.

He said, "We do not expect these concerns to pose a significant threat to the broader AI growth trajectory."