Samsung dismisses AI bubble fears in Singapore, cites 8% share
At a recent conference in Singapore, Samsung made it clear it is not worried about talk of an "AI bubble" caused by highly leveraged neocloud companies.
Kim Yong-kwan, president and head of corporate management, strategy, and operation at Samsung's component business division, pointed out that these firms only make up about 8% of the market, so their ups and downs should not shake the whole AI industry.
He said, "We do not expect these concerns to pose a significant threat to the broader AI growth trajectory."
Samsung plans shareholder returns January 2027
Neocloud companies like CoreWeave have been expanding quickly by taking on debt, which has some investors nervous, especially if demand for AI slows down.
The recent executive exit at NVIDIA is adding to those worries for smaller players.
But Samsung's Kang Suk-chae says this wave of AI investment is different from past bubbles because it is backed by real demand and long-term deals.
On top of that, Samsung expects chip shortages to stick around for now and plans to announce details on its shareholder return package in January, including cash dividends and share buybacks, by January 2027.