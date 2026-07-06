Samsung Electronics workers to protest in Suwon over bonus gap
Business
Samsung Electronics workers from the smartphone, TV, and home appliance teams are gearing up for a big protest on July 16 near the company headquarters in Suwon.
Around two thousand to three thousand people are expected to show up, all frustrated about getting much smaller bonuses than their colleagues in the semiconductor division.
Chip division bonuses dwarf other divisions
The chip division just scored bonuses as high as 600 million won after strong union negotiations.
Meanwhile, workers in other divisions will only get treasury shares worth 6 million won, but not until 2026.
With Samsung's profits booming thanks to semiconductors, this pay gap has left many feeling undervalued and fired up enough to take action.