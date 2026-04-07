Samsung expects record Q1 profit 57.2T won on AI demand
Business
Samsung just announced a record-breaking first-quarter profit, expecting 57.2 trillion won ($37.92 billion) from January to March 2026, all thanks to the huge demand for AI tech.
That's not just way above what experts predicted, but also a massive leap from last year's 6.69 trillion won for the same period.
Samsung revenue to hit 133T won
Samsung's revenue is also set to jump 68% this quarter, reaching 133 trillion won.
As more people and companies need AI chips, supply bottlenecks have pushed prices up, sending Samsung's profits soaring by an eye-popping 755% compared to last year.
It's another big win for the world's top memory chip maker in the age of AI.