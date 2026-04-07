Samsung expects record Q1 profit 57.2T won on AI demand Business Apr 07, 2026

Samsung just announced a record-breaking first-quarter profit, expecting 57.2 trillion won ($37.92 billion) from January to March 2026, all thanks to the huge demand for AI tech.

That's not just way above what experts predicted, but also a massive leap from last year's 6.69 trillion won for the same period.