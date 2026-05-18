Samsung faces 18-day strike over bonus gaps starting May 21

Bonus gap risks Samsung's logic leadership

Union leaders say the bonus divide could hurt morale and make it harder for Samsung to keep talent, putting their big goal of leading the logic chip market by 2030 at risk.

The strike might also mess with tech supply chains worldwide since so many companies rely on Samsung's chips.

JPMorgan estimated the strike could impact operating profit by 21 trillion to 31 trillion won ($14.08 billion to $20.79 billion).

Samsung says it's committed to investing in logic chips and warns a long strike could lead to a complete loss of customer trust.

Separately, an internal memo from its board chairman said a strike could trigger capital outflows, lower tax revenue and weaken the won.

All this adds more pressure as rivals like SK Hynix lure away staff with better pay.