Samsung forecasts 19-fold Q2 operating profit surge on AI chips

Samsung projects 171 trillion won revenue

Samsung's revenue is set to hit an all-time high of 171 trillion won this quarter, up 129% from last year.

The real MVPs? High-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips that power AI tech, plus classic DRAM and NAND flash chips used in everything from laptops to servers.

Prices for these chips have soared, up by as much as 53%, and Samsung's huge production capacity means it's perfectly placed to cash in while supplies are tight.

More details on how each division performed are coming July 30.