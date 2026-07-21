Samsung forms RX division to speed development of humanoid robots
Samsung is going big on robots! The company has set up a new Robotics eXperience (RX) division, reporting straight to the CEO.
The goal? To push ahead with next-gen robotics and make real progress on humanoid robots by the end of this year.
They also plan to open research hubs in the US China, and Japan to tap into local tech talent.
Lee Dongkun to lead robotics strategy
The RX team will include Lee Dongkun, who will head the Robotics Strategy Team within the division and who previously led robotics strategy at Hyundai Motor Group, including overseeing Boston Dynamics, so he knows his stuff.
Samsung wants these humanoid robots to start out in factories but eventually help out at home and in stores too.
With plans to pursue investments and partnerships, they see physical AI as key to making all this happen, and a big part of Samsung's future growth.