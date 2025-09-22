Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra gets ₹4,000 discount: Check best offers
Samsung's top-tier Galaxy S24 Ultra just got a price drop to ₹71,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, but only if you're a Prime member.
That's ₹4,000 off its original price of ₹75,999—a tempting deal if you've been eyeing a premium upgrade this festive season.
Why you should invest in Galaxy S24 Ultra
You get a big 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with super-smooth 120Hz refresh rate (great for gaming and scrolling), plus Qualcomm's high-speed octa-core processor paired with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.
The camera setup is seriously stacked: a 200MP main sensor, 50MP telephoto lens, and up to 100x digital zoom for those ultra-detailed shots.
Battery life is solid too—up to 30 hours of video playback—and it supports all the latest connectivity options like 5G, Wi-Fi 7, and UWB.
It offers long-term software support and comes in several titanium colors for that extra style factor.