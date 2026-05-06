Samsung hits $1T valuation on AI chip demand

Samsung Electronics has reached a major milestone, hitting a $1 trillion market valuation. The achievement comes on the back of skyrocketing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) chips. The South Korean tech giant's stock has quadrupled over the last year, making it the second Asian company to achieve this feat after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC).

Market impact Samsung's milestone boosts Kospi benchmark Samsung's milestone has also given a major boost to the Kospi benchmark, pushing it above the 7,000 mark. The company, along with memory rival SK Hynix and TSMC, is at the center of a shift that has made Asia a key player in the global AI ecosystem. This transformation has sparked a massive rally in regional tech stocks as investors bet on continued demand for advanced chips and computing power.

Financial performance Semiconductor division's historic profit Just recently, Samsung's semiconductor division posted a historic profit for the March quarter, beating expectations with a staggering 48-fold increase. The jump was largely due to high-margin AI data center orders. Analysts expect this division to continue its record-breaking profit streak in the coming quarters as contract prices keep rising amid limited supply.

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Potential collaboration Potential collaboration with Apple In a potential move to diversify its supply chain, Apple has held exploratory talks with Samsung and Intel about producing chips for its devices in the US. The discussions come as part of Apple's efforts to reduce its dependence on long-time supplier TSMC. If the collaboration goes through, it could further boost Samsung's already impressive market valuation and strengthen its position in the global semiconductor industry.

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