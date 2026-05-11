Samsung in last-minute talks to avert May 21 strike

Samsung union seeks 15% profit-linked bonuses

The union is pushing for bigger bonuses (15% of operating profits, no caps), higher pay and extra perks like more paid leave for parents and an extra summer day off.

If there's no agreement, up to 40,000 workers could walk out, potentially costing Samsung tens of trillions of won and putting a dent in its annual profits by more than $28 billion, according to JPMorgan.

Both sides hope things can be resolved before it comes to that.