Samsung India overhauls TV and appliance distribution to simplify sales
Samsung is giving its India business a major makeover, especially in TVs and home appliances.
The goal? Cut out extra steps in sales and distribution to work smarter, not harder.
With smartphone demand dropping and parts getting pricier, some jobs might be cut or shuffled around, but the company hopes these changes will keep things running smoothly.
Samsung India posts ₹1.11L/cr revenue
Even with overall smartphone industry sales in India dropping over 10%, Samsung India still pulled off a 12% revenue jump in FY25, hitting ₹1.11 lakh crore, and net profit soared by 38%.
Globally though, profits from TVs and appliances took a big hit, down 33% in the March quarter.
To stay on top in India for gadgets like TVs and fridges, Samsung is focusing on sharper pricing and tighter cost control.
Similar shakeups could be coming to other countries soon as part of their bigger plan to stay ahead in the tech race.