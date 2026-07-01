Samsung India overhauls TV and appliance distribution to simplify sales

Samsung India posts ₹1.11L/cr revenue

Even with overall smartphone industry sales in India dropping over 10%, Samsung India still pulled off a 12% revenue jump in FY25, hitting ₹1.11 lakh crore, and net profit soared by 38%.

Globally though, profits from TVs and appliances took a big hit, down 33% in the March quarter.

To stay on top in India for gadgets like TVs and fridges, Samsung is focusing on sharper pricing and tighter cost control.

Similar shakeups could be coming to other countries soon as part of their bigger plan to stay ahead in the tech race.