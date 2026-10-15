Samsung launches Diwali Bespoke AI offers up to ₹20,000 cashback
Samsung is rolling out up to ₹20,000 cash back on select Bespoke AI appliances for Diwali, with the offer running through November 15, 2026.
You can grab low EMIs starting at just ₹888, zero down payment, and easy financing via Samsung Finance+.
Plus, there's a free extended warranty of up to three years if you pick up a one-year plan.
Samsung Triple Zero Offer nationwide
The Bespoke AI lineup features things like the Family Hub refrigerator that uses AI for food tracking and recipe ideas (pretty handy if you're always hunting for snacks).
With the Triple Zero Offer (zero down payment, zero processing fee, zero-interest EMIs), upgrading your home tech is easier than ever.
All these deals are live on Samsung.com, major e-commerce sites, and stores across India, just in time for festive shopping.