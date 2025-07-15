Samsung leads global smartphone market, Apple lags behind

The global smartphone market managed a tiny 1% growth in Q2 2025, shipping about 295.2 million devices despite economic hurdles and slow demand in China. Samsung stayed ahead with 58 million phones sold—thanks mostly to its popular Galaxy A series and new mid-range models like the A36 and A56.

Apple, Xiaomi, Vivo, and Transsion among top 5 Apple held onto second place with 46.4 million shipments (15.7% share), growing just a bit—even though sales dipped slightly in China during the big online shopping season.

Xiaomi was close behind at 42.5 million units (14.4%), with modest growth, while brands like Vivo and Transsion Group ramped up their game in Africa and South Asia.

Vivo and Transsion Group's performance Vivo saw nearly 5% growth, shipping over 27 million phones, while Transsion Group slipped by about 2% amid tougher competition in emerging markets.

It's clear the race is getting tighter, especially outside China.