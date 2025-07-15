Samsung leads global smartphone market, Apple lags behind
The global smartphone market managed a tiny 1% growth in Q2 2025, shipping about 295.2 million devices despite economic hurdles and slow demand in China.
Samsung stayed ahead with 58 million phones sold—thanks mostly to its popular Galaxy A series and new mid-range models like the A36 and A56.
Apple, Xiaomi, Vivo, and Transsion among top 5
Apple held onto second place with 46.4 million shipments (15.7% share), growing just a bit—even though sales dipped slightly in China during the big online shopping season.
Xiaomi was close behind at 42.5 million units (14.4%), with modest growth, while brands like Vivo and Transsion Group ramped up their game in Africa and South Asia.
Vivo and Transsion Group's performance
Vivo saw nearly 5% growth, shipping over 27 million phones, while Transsion Group slipped by about 2% amid tougher competition in emerging markets.
It's clear the race is getting tighter, especially outside China.
Samsung is focusing on mid-range devices
Even with inflation and currency swings making things tricky for buyers—especially if you're eyeing budget phones—brands like Samsung are doubling down on cool mid-range features and foldables to keep people interested.
So if you're looking for fresh options or better value, there's plenty to watch for this year!