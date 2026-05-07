Samsung marks 30 years in India with smart business ecosystems
Samsung is celebrating 30 years in India by stepping up its game for businesses.
Instead of just selling devices, they are now offering smart, connected ecosystems: think hardware, software, AI tools, and security all working together.
Their Business Experience Studios (BES) in Gurugram and Mumbai are at the heart of this shift.
Business Experience Studios host collaborative demos
At these BES centers, you can see how Samsung's tech actually solves everyday challenges in industries like retail, healthcare, education, banking, and hospitality.
The studios double as collaboration spaces where companies work with Samsung to build custom solutions, like interactive digital boards for schools that keep student data safe using Samsung Knox.
There are also demos of secure digital banking and immersive retail experiences, all focused on making business smarter and safer for the future.