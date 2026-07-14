Samsung mulls US ADRs sale amid chip market volatility
Samsung is thinking about selling American depositary receipts (ADRs), which would let US investors buy shares more easily.
The idea comes as Samsung watches the ups and downs in memory chip stocks.
They have started early talks with lenders, but nothing is set in stone yet.
Preliminary talks, SK Hynix $26.5B cited
These talks are still just preliminary, so a public listing might not even happen.
Samsung has looked at ADRs before but decided against them.
This time, SK Hynix's massive $26.5 billion US listing, thanks to big investor interest in AI chips, has made Samsung reconsider.
Samsung hits $1T and plans $536B
Samsung's stock has jumped 120% this year, pushing its value past $1 trillion. Still, the company faces high expectations and market swings.
To keep up with demand for AI memory chips, Samsung and SK Group are planning a huge investment ($536 billion) for new chip-making plants to boost production.