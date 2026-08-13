Samsung opens Pune factory after acquiring FlaktGroup for AI HVAC
Samsung just opened a new factory in Pune, making HVAC systems (think heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) built especially for AI data centers.
The facility is run by FlaktGroup, which Samsung bought back in November.
This is the first new FlaktGroup manufacturing facility to become operational since Samsung Electronics completed its acquisition of the global company in November.
Plant up to 6,500 units yearly
The Pune plant went from setup to mass production in just six months and will roll out up to 6,500 units a year, covering everything from air handlers to fan walls for critical tech spaces.
Cheolgi Kim, executive vice president and head of digital appliance business at Samsung, said this step helps expand its HVAC supply across Asia-Pacific.
The factory also blends Samsung's AI and platform technologies with FlaktGroup's HVAC expertise.