Samsung plans $647.5 billion for South Korea semiconductors and AI
Business
Samsung is gearing up to announce a jaw-dropping $647.5 billion investment over the next decade, mainly to boost South Korea's semiconductor and AI industries.
The big reveal is expected during a meeting with President Lee Jae Myung on Monday.
Part of this massive budget, up to 300 trillion won, is set aside for new chip factories in the country's southwest.
Samsung seeks regional growth, jobs
This isn't just about tech: Samsung wants to help spread economic growth beyond Seoul by investing in other regions and creating new jobs.
Alongside SK Hynix, they'll be pitching their ideas directly to the president, showing how these projects could make South Korea an even bigger player in chips and next-generation technology worldwide.