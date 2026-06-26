Samsung plans $647.5 billion for South Korea semiconductors and AI Business Jun 26, 2026

Samsung is gearing up to announce a jaw-dropping $647.5 billion investment over the next decade, mainly to boost South Korea's semiconductor and AI industries.

The big reveal is expected during a meeting with President Lee Jae Myung on Monday.

Part of this massive budget, up to 300 trillion won, is set aside for new chip factories in the country's southwest.