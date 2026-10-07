Samsung poised to post Q3 record profit 106.1 trillion won
Business
Samsung is about to post its highest-ever third-quarter profit, with numbers soaring to 106.1 trillion won ($79.1 billion). The big boost? Skyrocketing demand for AI chips.
This is Samsung's fourth record-breaking quarter in a row, though analysts did dial back their forecast a bit because memory chip prices aren't rising as fast and the Korean won got stronger against the dollar.
Samsung plans long term memory deals
Even with all the AI buzz, Samsung's memory chip business faces some bumps, like slower price hikes and tricky currency changes.
To keep things steady, Samsung plans to lock in long-term deals for most of its output.
That way, it can handle the ups and downs while meeting ongoing demand from companies building out their AI tech.