Samsung posts biggest-ever quarterly 107.4 trillion won profit on AI
Business
Samsung just posted its biggest-ever quarterly operating profit, 107.4 trillion won ($80.2 billion), which is a massive 782% jump from last year.
The secret? Sky-high demand for AI tech, which sent its memory chip sales soaring and pushed overall revenue up by nearly 127%.
Samsung teams up with Mistral AI
Samsung isn't just riding the AI wave: it's making moves to stay ahead.
In September, it teamed up with French startup Mistral AI to bring AI models into its chip business.
More details are coming later this month when it shares its full third-quarter earnings, including a breakdown by business division.