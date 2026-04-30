Samsung posts record Q1 profits as AI memory chips surge

Samsung secures deals, faces strike risk

To keep up with all this AI-fueled demand, Samsung has locked in multi-year deals to make sure its chips get to customers.

It has been cranking out high-bandwidth HBM4 chips since February and wants to triple revenue from this segment this year.

But it's not all smooth sailing: possible labor strikes over pay and rising chip prices are hitting other parts of Samsung's business, with mobile and display profits dropping sharply in Q1.

The company says it will boost investment and set up a dedicated response system to prevent production disruption.