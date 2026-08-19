Samsung raises chipmaking prices up to 15% amid AI demand
Samsung raised prices for some advanced contract chipmaking services by up to 15% for new orders, thanks to a huge spike in demand for AI chips.
As TSMC's leading-edge capacity stays booked up, Chinese customers are feeling the biggest pinch, since US export rules keep them reliant on overseas suppliers.
Samsung foundry expects AI revenue by 2026
After a rough patch since 2022, Samsung's chip foundry division is working hard to turn things around.
The company expects advanced chips and AI-related tech to make up most of its foundry revenue by 2026, with big names like NVIDIA, Broadcom, and Google driving demand.
Samsung's SF4 production line at its Pyeongtaek, South Korea, plant has been running at full speed since late last year, and double-digit growth is on the horizon for late 2026.