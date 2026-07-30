Samsung reports $61.7B semiconductor profit, warns shortage amid AI demand
Samsung just warned that the global chip shortage is not going away anytime soon, thanks to a huge spike in demand for AI technology.
Their semiconductor division saw profits skyrocket, 250 times higher than last year, hitting $61.7 billion in the second quarter of 2026.
Investors seem pretty optimistic, with Samsung's shares jumping up to 8% after the news.
Samsung secures 5-year data center contracts
To keep up, Samsung has locked in supply contracts lasting at least five years with major data center companies: these deals now cover most of their production and help reduce investment risks.
While AI chips are booming, their mobile division actually lost money because memory costs went up.
Samsung expects strong AI-driven chip demand through 2026, but says mobile and PC component sales might slow down soon.