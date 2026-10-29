Samsung reports Q3 profit surge on AI memory chip demand
Business
Samsung just posted a big jump in its third-quarter profits, mostly thanks to the huge appetite for AI memory chips.
The company pulled in 195.25 trillion won in revenue and an operating profit of 107.44 trillion won, both numbers landed right around what analysts expected.
Samsung invests $1 billion in AI
AI is the real MVP here: the huge appetite for AI memory chips is driving demand.
Plus, Samsung is doubling down on the future by making a combined $1 billion investment through Samsung Electronics and five of its affiliates, with Samsung Electronics investing $500 million, into Helix Digital Infrastructure and joining forces with French startup Mistral AI to make smarter semiconductors.
It's clear: Samsung is betting big on all things AI.