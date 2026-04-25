Samsung labor protests could worsen RAM shortage
What's the story
Samsung Electronics is facing a major labor protest at its Pyeongtaek campus in South Korea. The company's workers' union has called for an 18-day strike starting May 21, primarily over wage disputes. The situation could further exacerbate the ongoing global RAM shortage, which has already been affecting prices of various consumer electronics.
Wage dispute
Stalled negotiations
The workers' union is demanding Samsung to remove its performance bonus cap and allocate 15% of its operating profit directly to employees. However, the company has not agreed to these terms, leading to stalled negotiations. Rival chipmaker SK Hynix is said to be planning average bonuses of about $400,000 per employee for its 35,000 workers early next year.
Compensation controversy
Samsung's reputation at risk
Samsung has offered its memory chip division employees a compensation package higher than its competitors, but the union has so far rejected the offer. The company is currently South Korea's most sought-after employer, but the bonus disparity with SK Hynix is putting that reputation at risk. Notably, over 70% of Samsung's South Korean workforce are union members.
Market impact
AI data centers driving demand
The ongoing AI boom is causing a chip shortage, with top memory chip manufacturers Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron racing to meet demand from AI data centers. These companies have shifted focus from consumer products to high-bandwidth memory chips for AI applications as they yield higher profits. Currently, AI data centers consume an estimated 70% of the world's high-end memory chips.