Samsung labor protests could worsen RAM shortage

Samsung Electronics is facing a major labor protest at its Pyeongtaek campus in South Korea . The company's workers' union has called for an 18-day strike starting May 21, primarily over wage disputes. The situation could further exacerbate the ongoing global RAM shortage, which has already been affecting prices of various consumer electronics.

Wage dispute Stalled negotiations The workers' union is demanding Samsung to remove its performance bonus cap and allocate 15% of its operating profit directly to employees. However, the company has not agreed to these terms, leading to stalled negotiations. Rival chipmaker SK Hynix is said to be planning average bonuses of about $400,000 per employee for its 35,000 workers early next year.

Compensation controversy Samsung's reputation at risk Samsung has offered its memory chip division employees a compensation package higher than its competitors, but the union has so far rejected the offer. The company is currently South Korea's most sought-after employer, but the bonus disparity with SK Hynix is putting that reputation at risk. Notably, over 70% of Samsung's South Korean workforce are union members.

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