Samsung's Q2 profit tops its entire 2025 earnings

Strategic outlook

Samsung plans to invest over $70 billion in production capacity

Samsung, which has a diverse portfolio of chips and consumer electronics, has underperformed compared to its rival SK Hynix. However, both companies are crucial to South Korea's ambition of becoming a leader in AI technology. Samsung Group and SK Group plan to build two chipmaking plants each in the country's southwest at a cost of 800 trillion won. By 2026, Samsung intends to invest over $70 billion in production capacity expansion and research.