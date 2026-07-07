Samsung's Q2 profit tops its entire 2025 earnings
What's the story
Samsung Electronics has reported a whopping 19-fold surge in its quarterly profit, driven by the insatiable demand for memory chips used in AI data centers. The world's largest memory manufacturer posted a preliminary operating income of 89.4 trillion won ($58 billion) for the April-June quarter, exceeding all of its performance for the entire year of 2025. Revenue more than doubled to a record high of 171 trillion won during this period.
Market reaction
Despite record profits, Samsung's shares fell by 3%
Despite the stellar financial results, Samsung's shares fell by 3% in pre-market trading in Seoul on Tuesday. The decline comes as investors look for indications that this is a sustainable change in the company's annual free cash generation. Brian Cho, portfolio manager at Causeway Capital Management, said he would also be looking at management's shareholder return policy.
Market dynamics
Memory chip shortage affects AI development
The shortage of memory chips is a major bottleneck for AI development, according to industry leaders such as NVIDIA's Jensen Huang and OpenAI COO Brad Lightcap. Manufacturers are prioritizing high-end memory development to meet data centers' needs, resulting in a shortage of conventional memory as well. Analysts expect these shortages to continue until at least 2027, giving Samsung and its competitors SK Hynix and Micron Technology enormous pricing power.
Strategic outlook
Samsung plans to invest over $70 billion in production capacity
Samsung, which has a diverse portfolio of chips and consumer electronics, has underperformed compared to its rival SK Hynix. However, both companies are crucial to South Korea's ambition of becoming a leader in AI technology. Samsung Group and SK Group plan to build two chipmaking plants each in the country's southwest at a cost of 800 trillion won. By 2026, Samsung intends to invest over $70 billion in production capacity expansion and research.