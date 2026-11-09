Samsung set to start trial production at Taylor Texas plant
Samsung is almost ready to kick off trial production at its brand-new chip factory in Taylor, Texas, potentially beginning around mid- to late December 2026.
Right now, they're busy installing equipment and running tests to make sure everything works smoothly before full-scale production begins in 2027.
This move is a big part of Samsung's push to grow its presence in the US tech scene.
Samsung $16.5B Tesla AI6 deal
The Taylor facility will be making next-generation AI6 chips for Tesla as part of a massive $16.5 billion deal.
While the plant was supposed to open back in 2024, delays mean it'll now be fully up and running by the end of 2026.
Samsung's also eyeing a second US plant by 2030 and is actively hiring engineers for specialized roles like etching and ion implantation, so if you're into tech, it might be worth keeping an eye on their job board.