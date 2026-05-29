Samsung ships 12-layer HBM4E samples worldwide, stock jumps 6.51%
Business
Samsung just shipped out samples of its brand-new 12-layer HBM4E memory chip worldwide, and investors noticed: the company's stock shot up 6.51%.
This chip is a big step forward, packing faster speeds (up to 16 Gbps), better energy efficiency, and improved heat management.
HBM4E targets AI, offers 48GB
The HBM4E is designed for powerful AI systems, using stacked DRAM technology to reach a hefty 48GB capacity (over 30% more than the last version).
These high-speed chips are key for AI hardware like Google's Ironwood TPU and NVIDIA's Rubin, making data crunching way faster.
Samsung also plans to more options, aiming to catch up with rivals in the race for next-generation AI memory.