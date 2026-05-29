Samsung ships 12-layer HBM4E samples worldwide, stock jumps 6.51%

HBM4E targets AI, offers 48GB

The HBM4E is designed for powerful AI systems, using stacked DRAM technology to reach a hefty 48GB capacity (over 30% more than the last version).

These high-speed chips are key for AI hardware like Google's Ironwood TPU and NVIDIA's Rubin, making data crunching way faster.

Samsung also plans to more options, aiming to catch up with rivals in the race for next-generation AI memory.