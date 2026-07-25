Samsung signs over $200B Broadcom deal to supply 2nm chips
Business
Samsung just signed a huge more than $200 billion deal with Broadcom to supply advanced semiconductor chips through 2030.
The focus? Super-small, 2-nanometer (and smaller) chips for Broadcom's AI and networking gear.
This move deepens their partnership and helps both companies stay ahead in the fast-moving world of AI tech.
South Korea to double memory output
Samsung will support next-generation AI accelerators using cutting-edge packaging tech for better speed and energy efficiency, key as demand for smarter, faster chips keeps growing.
Meanwhile, South Korea is making a big push to lead the global AI chip game, planning to double its memory production in five years and building new partnerships with major players like NVIDIA.