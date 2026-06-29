Samsung, SK Group poised to announce $1.3tn Korea tech investment

Funds for Gwangju Chungcheong chip plants

Most of this cash will go into building new semiconductor plants in Gwangju and expanding chip operations in Chungcheong provinces: think more advanced AI chips, memory tech, and data centers.

Citigroup says this could seriously boost South Korea's position in global chip manufacturing.

Samsung alone might put up over half the total investment, showing just how committed they are to staying ahead in tech.