Samsung, SK Hynix upgrade China plants to meet AI demand
Business
Samsung and SK Hynix are giving their Chinese factories a major tech boost so they can make even more advanced memory chips.
The move is all about keeping up with the huge demand for AI and staying ahead of fast-growing local competitors.
Both companies are also working closely with the US government to make sure they follow strict export rules.
Xian 286-layer and Dalian 240-layer upgrades
Samsung's Xian plant, which accounts for about 40% of Samsung's global NAND output, will soon roll out 286-layer chips, while SK Hynix is upgrading its Dalian site to produce NAND products with 240 layers or more.
At the same time, Chinese rival YMTC has grabbed a bigger slice of the market, so these upgrades are key for Samsung and SK Hynix to hold their ground in China's fast-moving tech race.