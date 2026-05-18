Samsung, South Korean union resume pay talks to avert strike

Kim Min-seok warns strike risks economy

Prime Minister Kim Min-seok warned that a strike could hurt economic growth, exports, and even financial markets.

The government might use emergency arbitration to pause any walkout for 30 days while talks continue, but the union says it won't accept a bad deal.

Meanwhile, big tech clients like NVIDIA are worried about possible chip delays if things go south, even as Samsung's stock managed to rise today despite all the uncertainty.