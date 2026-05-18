Samsung, South Korean union resume pay talks to avert strike
Samsung and its South Korean union are back in pay talks Monday, hoping to prevent a strike set for Thursday.
The government is stepping in as mediator after earlier negotiations fell apart.
With Samsung responsible for about a quarter of South Korea's exports, what happens here could ripple through the whole economy.
Kim Min-seok warns strike risks economy
Prime Minister Kim Min-seok warned that a strike could hurt economic growth, exports, and even financial markets.
The government might use emergency arbitration to pause any walkout for 30 days while talks continue, but the union says it won't accept a bad deal.
Meanwhile, big tech clients like NVIDIA are worried about possible chip delays if things go south, even as Samsung's stock managed to rise today despite all the uncertainty.