Samsung to invest $1.5B in Vietnam's 1st semiconductor testing plant
Samsung is putting $1.5 billion into its first-ever semiconductor testing plant in Vietnam, just outside Hanoi.
The new site, expected to open by November 2027, is Samsung's answer to the global shortage of memory chips, especially as AI tech keeps driving up demand.
Samsung may reinvest up to $2.5B
More than 200 Samsung engineers and staff are already working on building the plant, which will focus on producing DRAM and NAND chips that are still in high demand, even if they're not the latest AI tech.
Samsung intends to reinvest profits, if any, up to about $2.5 billion, for a potential second factory, ramping up production even more.
This project is part of Samsung's much bigger more than $23 billion investment in Vietnam, where it already makes smartphones and tablets.