Samsung to invest $1.5B in Vietnam's 1st semiconductor testing plant

Samsung may reinvest up to $2.5B

More than 200 Samsung engineers and staff are already working on building the plant, which will focus on producing DRAM and NAND chips that are still in high demand, even if they're not the latest AI tech.

Samsung intends to reinvest profits, if any, up to about $2.5 billion, for a potential second factory, ramping up production even more.

This project is part of Samsung's much bigger more than $23 billion investment in Vietnam, where it already makes smartphones and tablets.