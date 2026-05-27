Samsung union workers voted yes on bonus, averting 18-day strike
Samsung's union workers just voted yes on a new bonus deal, averting an 18-day strike and wrapping up five months of tense talks.
The agreement passed with strong support (74% of over 62,000 votes) and puts the spotlight on pay gaps between divisions, as Samsung rides the wave of booming AI demand.
Samsung memory chip bonuses reach $416,000
Memory chip workers are scoring major bonuses, some as high as $416,000, thanks to their division's big profits.
Other chip staff get smaller payouts, while consumer electronics employees see much less.
All chip folks also get a cash bonus worth one-half their annual salary.
If Samsung hits huge profit targets from 2026-2028, special stock rewards are on the table too.
Investors liked the news: Samsung's stock price jumped 6% after the announcement.