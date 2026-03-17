Samsung's chip production could be hit by potential strike
Samsung might have to slow down its chip production soon: its biggest workers' union is voting on a plan to strike in May;
the union says the strike could affect output at Samsung's Pyeongtaek semiconductor complex, with balloting running through Wednesday (March 18, 2026).
If it happens, it would be another major labor action and could shake up operations; workers staged a walkout in 2024.
A company official shared concerns that a strike might damage customer trust.
Union members demand pay raise, bonus system updates
Union members want a 7% pay raise and updates to what they call an outdated bonus system, especially since rival SK Hynix just agreed to similar changes.
Some Samsung employees feel left out of the company's record profits, with a few even moving to competitors like SK Hynix or being recruited by Tesla.
Samsung is now in talks with the union, hoping to avoid any major disruption in this super-competitive industry.