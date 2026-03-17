Samsung's chip production could be hit by potential strike Business Mar 17, 2026

Samsung might have to slow down its chip production soon: its biggest workers' union is voting on a plan to strike in May;

the union says the strike could affect output at Samsung's Pyeongtaek semiconductor complex, with balloting running through Wednesday (March 18, 2026).

If it happens, it would be another major labor action and could shake up operations; workers staged a walkout in 2024.

A company official shared concerns that a strike might damage customer trust.