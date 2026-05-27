Samsung's largest union accepts deal granting an average $340,000 bonus
Business
Samsung's largest union voted to accept a deal giving chip workers an average $340,000 bonus, stopping a strike that could have messed with global chip supplies.
With 74% of members backing the agreement, Samsung keeps its factories running smoothly, a big deal since its chips power everything from phones to EVs.
AI boom drives 48-fold Samsung profits
The timing couldn't be bigger: demand for semiconductors is fueled by the AI boom.
Samsung's chip division saw profits skyrocket 48 times in the March quarter, and even some workers will get bonuses of about $340,000, with other estimates around 600 million won.
It's clear chip workers want a fair share as their industry keeps growing fast.