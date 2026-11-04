San Francisco AI company Fal raises $1.3 billion, doubles valuation

Founded in 2021 by Burkay Gur and Gorkem Yurtseven, Fal has now raised a total of $1.65 billion and recently crossed $800 million in annualized revenue.

Even with high computing costs squeezing profits, demand for easy-to-use AI tools keeps rising, and Fal is among rivals like Baseten and Fireworks AI as more people look for ways to run powerful models without the hassle.