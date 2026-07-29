San Francisco AI startup Freehand raises $75 million from investors
Freehand, a San Francisco-based AI startup founded by Indian entrepreneurs Nitin Jayakrishnan and Abhijeet Manohar, just scored $75 million in fresh funding after quietly working behind the scenes for two years.
The round was led by Battery Ventures and NewRoad Capital Partners, with support from Nexus Venture Partners and PSP Growth.
Freehand automates supply chain tasks
Freehand already works with giants like Meta, Unilever, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Dunkin,' and Cardinal Health.
Their tech uses autonomous AI agents to automate tricky supply chain tasks, think procurement or invoice processing, making things smoother for big companies.
With this new funding, they're planning to roll out their tools even further to help more businesses cut down on manual work and boost efficiency.